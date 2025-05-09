Fullcircle Wealth LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Innodata by 1,718.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 944,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 892,663 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $16,713,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Innodata by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 2,038.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 293,687 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $799,654.80. This represents a 94.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794 in the last 90 days. 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Innodata Price Performance

Innodata stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. Innodata’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

