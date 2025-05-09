Ethic Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,455.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,134 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

