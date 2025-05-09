Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 203,096 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,029,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,096 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $141,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in PG&E by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

