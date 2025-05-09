The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $85.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.