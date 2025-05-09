Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.69% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $199,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $638.67 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.25. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

