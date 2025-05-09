Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 172,018 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $913,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.09. The company has a market capitalization of $917.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

