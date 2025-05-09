Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in ASML by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $679.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $701.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.