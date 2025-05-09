Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,036 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE HAL opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

