30,000 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Bought by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after acquiring an additional 456,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.
MLCO stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.90.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
