30,000 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Bought by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after acquiring an additional 456,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

