Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Estuary Capital Management LP

Estuary Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,591 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 7.9% of Estuary Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Estuary Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $147,695,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 515,763 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

