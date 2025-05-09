Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 6,075 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

