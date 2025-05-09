4,045 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Purchased by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.65. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $144.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

