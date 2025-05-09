Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Takes $138,000 Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $12,676,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 984,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 122,627 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 648,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 240,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

SA stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.