Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Invests $284,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CM opened at $63.75 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

