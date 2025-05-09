Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.95 on Friday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $471.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.12.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In related news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,250,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,483,691.52. This trade represents a 3.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.