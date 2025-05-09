479,004 Shares in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Acquired by Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Sangoma Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. owned 1.44% of Sangoma Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANG. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 472,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 1,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 131,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANG stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

