Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

