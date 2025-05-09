Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 261,579 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 261,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 79,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 77,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,272,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.0 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

