Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for LUV Earnings

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,670 shares of company stock worth $464,944. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.