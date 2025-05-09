37,062 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Purchased by Expect Equity LLC

Expect Equity LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CAO Jeffrey K. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,396.84. This represents a 18.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $973,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,528.40. This represents a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $20.78 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

