Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 25,741 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.0% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,016,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.06 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

