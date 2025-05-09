Expect Equity LLC Invests $1.43 Million in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Expect Equity LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,374,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $19,493,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $18,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 278,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF opened at $62.41 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

