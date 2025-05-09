Expect Equity LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Expect Equity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 106,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $68.15 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

