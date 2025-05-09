Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Releases Earnings Results

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Price Performance

Shares of NTTYY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

