Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Releases Earnings Results

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.16%.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Price Performance
Shares of NTTYY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.
About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- DoorDash’s Uptrend Is Gaining Momentum in 2025
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Monolithic Power Systems: Will Strong Earnings Spark a Recovery?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Flutter Entertainment May Be a Resilient Sports Betting Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.