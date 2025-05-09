Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

