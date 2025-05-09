Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 22,675 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.