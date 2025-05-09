Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWX opened at $22.67 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

