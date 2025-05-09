SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Issues Earnings Results

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SANUWAVE Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SNWV opened at $31.55 on Friday. SANUWAVE Health has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $269.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.25.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

