Expect Equity LLC Acquires New Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Expect Equity LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Core & Main makes up approximately 2.9% of Expect Equity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Core & Main by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 228,812 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $6,942,000. Finally, Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth about $12,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,045 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,698 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Up 2.6 %

Core & Main stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.