Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $42.37 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 1.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $42,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after buying an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43,028.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after buying an additional 2,646,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

