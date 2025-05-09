Engine Capital Management LP Has $20.45 Million Stock Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Engine Capital Management LP lessened its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,560 shares during the quarter. United Parks & Resorts accounts for approximately 3.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of United Parks & Resorts worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after purchasing an additional 599,043 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 450,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,282,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRKS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $45.75 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

