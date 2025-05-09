Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) is Engine Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,450,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical makes up about 11.0% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Orthofix Medical worth $60,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OFIX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,262.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,675. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,475 shares of company stock worth $128,065 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFIX stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

