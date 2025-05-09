Engine Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Engine Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,056,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after acquiring an additional 235,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 522,111 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Etsy by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 850,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $69,745.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,593.60. The trade was a 70.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,835.04. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,803. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.