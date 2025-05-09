Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,829,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,108,000. National Energy Services Reunited comprises about 3.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCF Partners Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $20,330,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $8,142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $7,098,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $6,882,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

