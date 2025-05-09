BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Shares Sold by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. BBB Foods comprises approximately 5.1% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned 0.53% of BBB Foods worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in BBB Foods by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BBB Foods by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBBB shares. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

BBB Foods Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE:TBBB opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.22.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. Equities analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

