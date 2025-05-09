Engine Capital Management LP Has $13.41 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 2.5% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after buying an additional 2,708,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,404 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

