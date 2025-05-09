Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 537,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,835,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 4,776.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,823 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,119,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $14,327,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Methanex by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 989,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after buying an additional 262,087 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

