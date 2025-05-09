Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $53.33 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,686 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for about 2.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $53,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

