Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 207.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522,043 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.69% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $167,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Citizens Business Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,446,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,453,000 after purchasing an additional 401,412 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

