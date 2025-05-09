Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 222,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Cintas by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 393,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,976 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $214.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.42. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

