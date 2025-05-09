Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $324.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.78 and its 200-day moving average is $355.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

