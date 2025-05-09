Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $11.77 Million in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LINE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 7,466.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Lineage during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lineage by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lineage during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 27,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,178.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,220. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lineage in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.53%.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

