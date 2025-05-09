Fcpm Iii Services B.V. Sells 491,223 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Fcpm Iii Services B.V. cut its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,223 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 21.8% of Fcpm Iii Services B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. owned approximately 5.37% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $128,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 20.4 %

DYN opened at $11.32 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

