Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

