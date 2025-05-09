Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 422 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGK stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.