Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines accounts for 2.9% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 7.88% of Revolution Medicines worth $579,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,936,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,163,000 after buying an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,742,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after acquiring an additional 866,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,865,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,578,000 after purchasing an additional 552,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $187,184,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RVMD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

