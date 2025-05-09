Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,562,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,683 shares of company stock worth $3,903,453. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.76 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

