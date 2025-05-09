Farallon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368,733 shares during the period. New York Times comprises about 1.9% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.50% of New York Times worth $383,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

