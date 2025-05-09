Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 791,905 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 301,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 198,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 120.69%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

