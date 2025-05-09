Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 31,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.95% of Beam Therapeutics worth $204,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BEAM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,344.90. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $136,413.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,771 shares of company stock valued at $803,198 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $17.25 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

